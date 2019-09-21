Port Harcourt Hotel Serial Killer Breaks Down In Tears While Revealing Motive Behind Killings (Video)

by Amaka

Port Harcourt Serial Killer, Gracious David West broke down in tears while giving detailed account of the genesis of his killing spree in a fresh video.

David West
David West

The suspect, who was arrested by the police on Thursday while fleeing Rivers state, revealed the motive behind his evil deeds, stating that he just feels the urge to kill.

According to the serial killer, he confessed to have started the act in Lagos where he killed a lady and carted way 32,000 naira from her.

The man moved to Owerri to commit the same act and finally, he relocated to Port Harcourt where he admitted to have killed five ladies.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Gracious David West, Port Harcourt Serial Killer
