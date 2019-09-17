Port Harcourt Killings: Another Victim Escape Death, Narrates Ordeal

by Eyitemi
The new victim
The new victim

Following the now-viral news that a serial killer is on the prowl in Porth Harcourt, a lucky victim who escaped death by a whisker has come out to share her ordeal.

According to the lady, she was coming back from work when she entered a Keke Napep and she was held at gunpoint and asked to follow them.

Read Also: Notorious Serial Killer, a.k.a Commander Shot, Begs For Life After Killing Over 150 People

She added that the killers on citing her church’s hand band pushed her out of the moving Keke Napep.

See what she posted below:

