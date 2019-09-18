Port Harcourt Killings: Hotel CCTV Footage Captures Killer (Video)

by Verity
Mohammed Adamu
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP)  Mohammed Adamu

A hotel CCTV has captured the image of the killer of a lady murdered in a hotel, in Port Harcourt, on Monday, around 11:30 pm.

In the video, which is said to be currently analyzed by the police, both the killer and his victim checked in together but the suspect left alone the next day, having committed the dastardly act.

Read Also: Port Harcourt Killings: Another Victim Escapes Death, Narrates Ordeal

There have been several reports of young girls being killed by a serial killer on rampage in Port Harcourt in the last couple of weeks.

There have been organised protests by women in PH city against the sad events and a call by the general public on the police to spring into action to bring perpetrators to book.

See video:

0

