‘Poverty Is Better Than Taking Up Three Movie Roles’ – Nollywood Actress

Popular Award Winning Nollywood Actress Kemi Akindoju has taken to Twitter to share numerous critique to Nollywood.

The actress who described the Industry as ‘growing but can be better’, has also given advice to actors and movie makers in Nollywood.

In her tweets, she hinted that for desperate up-and-coming actors, it is better to be poor than having multiple roles that will not even pay well.

While many people have agreed with her and share her opinions, she seems to keep going on and on about what’s wrong in Nollywood, while asking for a possible fix to the problems.

An actor like me can’t take 3 roles at once- my art is still important to me. So actors like me become friends with poverty, or we find other streams of income or we become frustrated. Let me tell you another truth MANY NOLLYWOOD ACTORS ARE FRUSTRATED AND CANNOT GIVE THEIR BEST — Kemi Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju) September 25, 2019