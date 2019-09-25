‘Poverty Is Better Than Taking Up Three Movie Roles’ – Nollywood Actress

by Michael
Kemi Lala Akindoju
Award-winning Actress Kemi Lala Akindoju

Popular Award Winning Nollywood Actress Kemi Akindoju has taken to Twitter to share numerous critique to Nollywood.

The actress who described the Industry as ‘growing but can be better’, has also given advice to actors and movie makers in Nollywood.

In her tweets, she hinted that for desperate up-and-coming actors, it is better to be poor than having multiple roles that will not even pay well.

While many people have agreed with her and share her opinions, she seems to keep going on and on about what’s wrong in Nollywood, while asking for a possible fix to the problems.

See Here Posts Here:

