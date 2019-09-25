Pregnant Chioma Spotted Shopping For Her Unborn Baby

by Amaka

Chioma Avril Rowland, the girlfriend of popular Nigerian singer, Davido was pictured buying matching outfits for little OBO at a shopping mall.

Davido and Chioma
Nigerian singer, Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland

The young chef, who is the singer’s third babymama and hopefully the last, is expecting his first male child.

Davido already has two daughters  ⁠— Imade and Hailey, from two baby mamas ⁠— Sophia Momodu and Amanda respectively.

The singer has also decided to spend the rest of his life with his longtime girlfriend.

Taking to Instagram, the soon-to-be mom and wife captioned the photo:

“Shopping for petit prince @prince_ii
Your choice of outfits”

See the photo below:

Chioma Avril Rowland

