Pregnant Chioma Spotted Shopping For Her Unborn Baby

Chioma Avril Rowland, the girlfriend of popular Nigerian singer, Davido was pictured buying matching outfits for little OBO at a shopping mall.
The young chef, who is the singer’s third babymama and hopefully the last, is expecting his first male child.
Davido already has two daughters — Imade and Hailey, from two baby mamas — Sophia Momodu and Amanda respectively.
The singer has also decided to spend the rest of his life with his longtime girlfriend.
Taking to Instagram, the soon-to-be mom and wife captioned the photo:
“Shopping for petit prince @prince_ii
Your choice of outfits”
See the photo below: