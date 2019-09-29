Pregnant Married Woman Accused Pastor Fatoyinbo Of Rape, Says Adesuwa

Media Personality, Adesuwa Onyenokwe in an interview with Arise TV spoke at length in the rape allegation leveled against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

While speaking, Adesuwa revealed that a pregnant woman has come forward to accuse the pastor of raping her.

In her words;

“There is a lot of cases we could have brought put when we found out. There is a woman who was pregnant for her husband at the time that this said Pastor did rape her. That woman is still married to her husband. Can she ever publicly come out and say this is what this man did to me? She can’t because first of all, most of the young girls he has done this to are married. How many men in Nigeria are like Timi Dakolo?”

Watch the interview below;