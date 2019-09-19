Presidency Opens Up On Rumoured Relegation Of Osinbajo’s Office

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Presidency has debunked claims stating that the office of vice president Yemi Osinbajo has been sidelined.

This was after the Economic Management Team headed by Osinbajo was dissolved and replaced by an Economic Advisory Council which has economists like Prof. Charles Soludo, Bismarck Rewane, and others.

In an interview with Channels TV, Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, dismissed the claims as false.

“The Vice President is the number two man in the country…The new economic advisory body can also relate with the Vice President as necessary,” Adesina said.

“It’s just some Nigerians who want to drive a wedge between the President and the VP, that read meanings into everything and insinuate but there’s no need for that, he added.”

