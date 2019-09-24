President Buhari Redeploys Keyamo To New Ministry

by Olayemi Oladotun

President Muhammadu Buhari has redeployed, Festus Keyamo (SAN) from the ministry of Niger Delta to the ministry of Labour and Employment.

Keyamo
Festus Keyamo

The barrister was initially sworn in as the Minister of State for Niger Delta alongside his senior colleague and former governor of Akwa-Ibom, Godswill Akpabio.

On Tuesday evening, the minister took to his twitter page to announce that he has been redeployed to work alongside Chris Ngige in the ministry of Labour and Employment.

See his tweet below:

