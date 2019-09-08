President Buhari’s Planned Visit To South Africa Unwise: Fani-Kayode

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described the planned visit of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to South Africa as an unwise decision.

Femi Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode

The former minister had earlier expressed that South African businesses in Nigeria should be nationalised following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Also Read: Xenophobia: Buhari’s Special Envoy Returns From South Africa

The former minister described the decision to visit South Africa in October by President Buhari as an unwise and an unacceptable decision as a result of the tensed relationship between the two countries.

See his tweet below:

