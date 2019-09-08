President Buhari’s Planned Visit To South Africa Unwise: Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described the planned visit of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to South Africa as an unwise decision.

The former minister had earlier expressed that South African businesses in Nigeria should be nationalised following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Also Read: Xenophobia: Buhari’s Special Envoy Returns From South Africa

The former minister described the decision to visit South Africa in October by President Buhari as an unwise and an unacceptable decision as a result of the tensed relationship between the two countries.

See his tweet below: