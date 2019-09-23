President Emmerson Mnangagwa Reveals The Cause Of Mugabe’s Death

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the president of Zimbabwe has announced that former president Robert Mugabe died from cancer.
According to ‘The Herald’, a state-owned newspaper, Mnangagwa made the disclosure in New York where he is currently attending the United Nations General Assembly, but he did not disclose the type.
His words:
“Treatment had stopped, doctors had stopped treatment, chemotherapy, one, because of age and also because the cancer had spread and it was not helping anymore,” Mnangagwa was quoted saying by The Herald newspaper on Monday.