President Emmerson Mnangagwa Reveals The Cause Of Mugabe’s Death

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the president of Zimbabwe has announced that former president Robert Mugabe died from cancer.

Read Also: Osinbajo Should Visit South Africa After Mugabes Burial: Reno Omokri

According to ‘The Herald’, a state-owned newspaper, Mnangagwa made the disclosure in New York where he is currently attending the United Nations General Assembly, but he did not disclose the type.

His words: