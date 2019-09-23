President Emmerson Mnangagwa Reveals The Cause Of Mugabe’s Death

by Eyitemi
Late Mugabe
Late Robert Mugabe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the president of Zimbabwe has announced that former president Robert Mugabe died from cancer.

Read Also: Osinbajo Should Visit South Africa After Mugabes Burial: Reno Omokri

According to ‘The Herald’, a state-owned newspaper,  Mnangagwa made the disclosure in New York where he is currently attending the United Nations General Assembly, but he did not disclose the type.

His words: 

“Treatment had stopped, doctors had stopped treatment, chemotherapy, one, because of age and also because the cancer had spread and it was not helping anymore,” Mnangagwa was quoted saying by The Herald newspaper on Monday.

Tags from the story
Robert Mugabe
0

You may also like

Ekiti State government files criminal charges against Fayemi

80 persons rendered homeless in Kwara State over land dispute

I will continue to criticise President Buhari – Gov. Fayose

Nigerian literary scholar, Professor Abiola Irele dies at 81

Wife of Aminu Kano is dead

Obasanjo calls for common currency among Ecowas member country

Five persons die in Malaysia nursing home fire

85 year-old man gets life imprisonment for the murder of a school teacher

Shocking !!! Woman dies immediately she stepped out of a man’s house ( Find out what really happened )

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *