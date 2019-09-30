Presidential Aide Attacks Deji Adeyanju For Slamming Nigerian Girls Over BBNaija

by Olayemi Oladotun

Tolu Ogunlesi, special assistant to the President on new media, has lambasted activist, Deji Adeyanju for slamming Nigerian girls and youths over their love for Big Brother Naija reality show.

Deji Adeyanju
Deji Adeyanju and presidential aide, Tolu Ogunlesi

The popular activist said while girls and youths in other climes are leading revolutions, Nigerian girls fight each other over BBNaija show

However, the presidential aide has attacked Deji, as he describes him as a fake activist.

See his tweet below:

