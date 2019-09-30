Presidential Aide Attacks Deji Adeyanju For Slamming Nigerian Girls Over BBNaija

Tolu Ogunlesi, special assistant to the President on new media, has lambasted activist, Deji Adeyanju for slamming Nigerian girls and youths over their love for Big Brother Naija reality show.
The popular activist said while girls and youths in other climes are leading revolutions, Nigerian girls fight each other over BBNaija show
However, the presidential aide has attacked Deji, as he describes him as a fake activist.
See his tweet below:
Deji, all of the “girls and youths” leading ‘revolutions’ in healthcare, energy, agriculture, fintech, etc, across Nigeria — they are the real heroes. And that’s the real REVOLUTION – not the Rent-a-Placard service you hawk around Abuja. Don’t get it twisted. https://t.co/8xpTQMOPMd
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) September 30, 2019