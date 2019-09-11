Presidential Election Tribunal: 6 Points From Rulings So Far

The Presidential election petition tribunal has so far ruled on more than 7 arguments in the petition challenging Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the presidential election.

While the final judgement is yet to be delivered by the tribunal sitting in Abuja many motions filed have been dismissed while some have been upheld.

Let’s take a look at six

Request by INEC to strike out some of PDP’s witnesses struck out

The tribunal dismissed a motion by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to strike out some of the documents and witnesses brought forward by the PDP and Atiku. the court, however, refused this prayer.

Tribunal upholds Atiku’s to petition against Buhari’s victory

The tribunal also dismissed INEC’s motion for the tribunal to strike out Atiku’s prayer seeking Buhari’s disqualification on the grounds that he was not qualified to contest the election, saying it is a pre-election matter.

According to the tribunal, the issue is not a pre-election matter, and that it is accepted based on the provisions of the electoral act 2010 as amended.

Tribunal dismissed claims that Buhari induced voters with govt funds dismissed

The tribunal also struck out some paragraphs of the petitions filed by the PDP, Atiku where they accused Buhari, Buhari, a second respondent, and Osinbajo of using government funds to induce voters.

It agreed with the submission of Buhari that it has no jurisdiction over the matter and that the court lacks power to try those accused of using government funds for purposes they were not appropriated for.

Tribunal dismissed a contention by Buhari that Atiku not qualified to file the petition challenging his election.

The tribunal held that ruled Atiku/PDP have every right to present their petitions to the court in line with the provisions of the electoral act 2010 as amended. it also said there is no inconsistency in the petition as submitted by the PDP.

Atiku’s argument on the use of the card readers affirmed

The tribunal also ruled against the motion filed by Buhari, on the non-use of the smart card reader and other electronic devices. it held that the use of card reader is a valid component of the electoral process.

A motion filed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) alleging that Livy Uzoukwu, lead counsel of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is not a legal practitioner.

The tribunal held that the claim is unfounded and that Uzoukwu was called to the Nigerian Bar and was conferred on the title of senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 1992.