Presidential Election Tribunal Says Buhari’s CV Is Very Impressive

Mohammed Garba, the lead judge at the presidential election petition tribunal has described the curriculum vitae of President Muhammadu Buhari as very impressive.

Garba said this while speaking during the ongoing final ruling of petition filed before it by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

He said Buhari’s CV contains impressive credentials that enable him contest for the presidential election.”

Read Also: Buhari Vs Atiku: Tribunal Strikes Out Atiku’s Main Witness’ Claims In Support Of His Petition

Garba also says the 1999 constitution only requires a presidential candidate to be educated to the level of obtaining a school certificate.

He further quoted a previous ruling of the court of appeal which defines ‘school certificate level’ or its equivalent as education up to secondary school certificate examination level.

He lead judge added also that the qualifications Buhari obtained from the military are higher than the secondary school certificate being contended.