Presidential Election Tribunal Says Buhari’s CV Is Very Impressive

by Valerie Oke
Buhari
President Buhari

Mohammed Garba, the lead judge at the presidential election petition tribunal has described the curriculum vitae of President Muhammadu Buhari as very impressive.

Garba said this while speaking during the ongoing final ruling of petition filed before it by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

He said Buhari’s CV contains impressive credentials that enable him contest for the presidential election.”

Read Also: Buhari Vs Atiku: Tribunal Strikes Out Atiku’s Main Witness’ Claims In Support Of His Petition

Garba also says the 1999 constitution only requires a presidential candidate to be educated to the level of obtaining a school certificate.

He further quoted a previous ruling of the court of appeal which defines ‘school certificate level’ or its equivalent as education up to secondary school certificate examination level.

He lead judge added also that the qualifications Buhari obtained from the military are higher than the secondary school certificate being contended.

Tags from the story
President Muhammadu Buhari, Presidential Election Petition Tribunal
0

You may also like

Don’t Violate Constitution By Appointing Less Than 37 Ministers – PDP Rep Member Counsels Buhari

Rivers Rerun: Hold Wike Responsible For Any Breakdown Of Law And Order, APC Tells Security Agencies

Buhari appoints Ambassadors to AU, UN

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd January

‘Story For The Gods’ - Davido Reacts To Court’s Nullification Of Senator Adeleke's Candidacy

“I stand with Adeleke” – Davido expresses hope in Supreme Court in Adeleke vs Oyetola

Ekiti: APC Vows To Resist Outcome Of Seven PDP Lawmakers’ Sitting

Buhari Has Fulfilled Campaign Promises – Lai Mohammed

Tinubu

APC Will Win Bayelsa, Kogi Polls — Tinubu

Garba Shehu

Presidency Reacts As FBI Arrests 77 Nigerians Over Massive Fraud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *