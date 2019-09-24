Presiding Judge Who Ordered Sowore’s Release Has Balls: Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani has reacted to the court order ruling that former Presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore be released.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja struck out the application of the Department of State Security (DSS) seeking to extend their detention of Sowore.

The former lawmaker commended the court for ordering his release, showering praises on the presiding judge.

He tweeted: