Princess Shyngle Reacts As Big Brother Kicks Tacha Out Of House

Nollywood actress, Princess Shyngle, has drummed massive support for disqualified Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha, by sharing that no lady would fling her hair in her face without receiving the beating of her life.

Speaking in an Instagram post, she said although the controversial housemate is her favourite nonetheless, her disqualification is bullshit.

She further pointed out that there was a gang up against her because she would have won if she had stayed longer in the house.

See what she posted below: