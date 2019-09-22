Producers Want To Sex Me Before Giving Me Role: Actress Reveals

Nollywood actress, Chesan Nze has taken to her Instagram page to send out a warning to movie producers insisting on sleeping with her before giving her movie roles.

The actress expressed that the demand for sex for roles in movies from producers have hindered her from featuring in a lot of movies.

The actress pointed out a huge chunk of the producers in the industry are out to frustrate and drain female entertainers emotionally and physically.

See her lengthy post below: