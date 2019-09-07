Prophet Allegedly Kidnaps, Kills Church Member Who Just Bought Car

The Imo State Police Command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad operatives have arrests a prophet, Michael Mbonu for allegedly kidnapping and killing his church member, Princewill Ezeji.

According to report, Ezehi, a graduate of Philosophy, had gone to visit the Prophet with his new car for blessings.

However, he was said to be dispossessed of his new Camry car by the prophet alongside four others identified as Kingsley Udemba, 24, Nwogu Anslem 59, Blessing Michael, 25, and Chidinma Godwin, 27.

The suspects have been arrested and paraded before newsmen by the Imo state commissioner of police, Rabiu Ladodo.

Speaking the Imo CP said after Princewill’s brother Emeka Ezeji reported the matter, police operatives swung into action.

His words, “SARS operatives led by the commander, Godfrey Victor, swung into action on receipt of a complaint of a missing person.

“Five persons were subsequently arrested. They are, Mbonu Michael, a 27-Year-old prophet, Kingsley Udemba, 24, Nwogu Anslem 59, Blessing Michael, 25, and Chidinma Godwin, 27.

“It is important to note that on August 3, the deceased, Princewill Eleji, a graduate of Philosophy bought a Lexus vehicle and went to see his Prophet, Michael Mbuno.

“From that date, the victim was nowhere to be seen. While that was going on, one Kingsley Udemba, a close friend showed up and claimed that because the victim defrauded him was the reason he was missing.

“The parents of the missing person had to raise N960,000 and paid Kinsley Udemba, yet the boy was not released. Upon investigation, and thorough digital analysis, though Kingsley collected the ransom as agreed but had no knowledge about the victim’s whereabouts.

“The prophet, a family friend who was following the parents to look for Princewill was indicted. On interrogation, he confessed to the crime. He took operatives to see the decomposing corpse of the victim. The victim’s car, telephone and sim card were recovered. Charms, a Bible were also recovered.”