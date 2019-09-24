Puis Adesanmi, Other Crash Victims To Receive $144,500 From Boeing

Manufacturers of the Boeing 737 Max air will pay the families of Pius Adesanmi and other victims of the air crashes, $144,500, if they choose to submit claims before 2020.

Pius Adesanmi and other crash victims met their tragic death on March 10 2019, on a trip from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia to Nairobi in Kenya.

The payout is said to be part of a $100 million financial assistance fund approved by the Chicago-based aircraft maker in July.

“$144,000 doesn’t come close to compensating any of our families or any of the families,” Nomaan Husain, a Texas-based attorney who is representing 15 families, is quoted as saying by the BBC.

Half of the assistance cash will be spent on academic and developmental projects in communities affected by the crashes, while the other half will be used to make direct payments to the families of victims, the company had announced earlier.

“This is not something that is going to satisfy the families. The families really want answers.

“things about an aviation disaster like this is that the families do not in many instances get anything back,” he said.

According to Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing’s chief executive, the opening of the compensation is an important step in the firm’s efforts to help relatives of the people who died in the Boeing 737 Max crashes.

Kenneth Feinberg, the administrator of the compensation, said that families who apply for the cash will not have to waive their right to sue.