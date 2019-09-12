Radio Host Deeps Hand Inside Actress Xandy’s Panties On Live Programme (Video)

A Ghanaian actress, Xandy Kamel is currently trending after her spicy interview on Neat FM with media personality, Kwame Adjetia.

During the interview, the Kumawood actress was asked how sex roles are played in movies and she decided to give the host a demonstration.

Xandy got up from her seat to zip down a reluctant Adjetia’s trousers in a bid to show him how sex scenes are played on movie sets.

However, after the radio show host rejected her move, she stopped and told him that she doesn’t wear panties and doesn’t mind showing him.

“The mentality I have the nylon panties produces heat and gives white so I don’t wear them to prevent that. I have been without panties for over eight years,” she said.

The actress pulled her shorts down a bit, revealing her waist beads while saying she doesn’t have any issue with taking off her clothes, but added that she needed to turn him on too.

The mom of three moved close to him again and made him put his hands in her shorts.

The radio host pressed and hit her ass as she moved back to her seat.

After she got back to her seat, the Ghanaian actress asked him if he was turned on because he had a cry-look on his face.

Adjetia confessed that her mission was successful.

Watch the video below: