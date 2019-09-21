Rape Allegation Against Our Pastor Fuelled By Envy: COZA

The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has said that the rape allegation against Biodun Fatoyinbo, a senior pastor of the church was fuelled by envy and jealousy.

In a statement on Saturday, Ademola Adetuberu, senior executive assistant to the pastor, said the pastor has the full support of the church.

“We see this ugly development fuelled by envy and sheer jealousy as an unnecessary distraction and a fight from the pit of hell against the ministry that God gave Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo, as well as a declaration of war against the Church of Christ to which COZA is a flourishing branch under God’s grace,” Adetuberu said.

“We are not unaware that certain pastors that felt threatened by the unprecedented growth of COZA and the grace of God upon His servant are after some of our members.

“We stand with anyone who has been a victim of rape. We stand by our founding and Senior Pastor, Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo, who has been at the receiving end of organized blackmail and all sorts of attacks because of his innocence and we are sure that our faithful and unfailing God will vindicate him very soon.

“As for Busola Dakolo, justice will soon be served. Busola was not raped by Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo and she had never been in a relationship with him either.”

Busola Dakolo, wife of Timi Dakolohad accused the pastor of raping her when she was 17 years old and has filed a suit against the pastor.

However, Fatoyinbo has filed a countersuit, saying the case was filed out of time.