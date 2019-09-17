Rapper Drake Set To Fly Nigerian Fan Out To One Of His Shows

by Temitope Alabi

 

Drake and fan
Canadian Rapper, Drake is set to flay a Nigerian fan down to his show following how the young man impressed him on how he performed some of his songs

The Nigerian fan, David Jagun, is a talking drummer who has for a while being sharing videos on Instagram showing him rapping to Drake’s songs.

In the caption to the videos, David Jagun wrote:

“CONTROLLA (BY DRAKE)���� (MR DRAKE, ALL I ASK FOR IS TO FLY AT UR SIDE ON THE PLANE) @CHAMPAGNEPAPI.”

Reacting Drake wrote;

“NAH @DAVIDJAGUN I AM FLYING YOU TO A SHOW ASAP YOU GOING 2 HARD..”

WATCH VIDEO IN LINK BELOW

0

