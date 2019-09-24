Rapper Eva Alodiah Writes On How To Get Over An Ex

Nigerian rapper and writer Eva Alordiah, has taken to her IG page to share how one can get over an ex after a relationship has been called off.

According to Eva:

Why is it so Hard for you to Get over your #Ex? Have you thought about this at all or are you simply just deciding that you cannot get over them?

Breakups are hard, especially when you have spent time connecting and building with someone.

Unfortunately sometimes, things end.

They just do.

But it’s up to you to realize when it is time to let go and stop fighting to hold on to things.

Do understand that the #Universe will always, always, bring to you that which is good for the nourishing and full evolution of your Soul.

If someone is meant to be in your Life, they will always circle back to you. No matter how long it takes.

But right now, you cannot continue to fight, and to grapple and hold on to people especially when they aren’t holding on to you.

All you’ll be doing is picking at the wounds, making the pain worse and delaying your own emotional healing.

As bad as Breakups are, they are in fact good for us.

They help us reflect on who we were in the past relationship, and who we want to be moving forward.

Breakups introduce us to a whole new Self that we never before knew existed.

So I challenge you today to face yourself, to get back into the sweet rhythm of your life and to Live again.

And stop telling yourself that you cannot get over them, for this is a Lie and Time will prove you wrong.

Stop holding on to the past, stop wishing them back. Because you doing so you cut yourself off from the present moment which is where Life is really happening. In the Now.

Let Time glide you slowly through the stream of Life.

Let time help you Heal.

No matter how painful it feels right now, you are going to get over them?