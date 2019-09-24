Rapper, Eva Alordiah Writes On How To Get Over Relationship Heartbreak

Nigerian rapper, Eva Alordiah took to her Instagram page to advise people on how to get over the effects of a breakup with an ex.

According to her, the reason why most people find it difficult to move on after a crashed relationship is because of the amount invested in it.

Also Read: “I Almost Took My Life”, Says Eva Alordiah As She Clocks 31

The rapper urged people to learn how to let go regardless of the situation especially when the love is not being reciprocated.

See her post below: