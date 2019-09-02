Rapper Fetty Wap Arrseted After Punching Valet In US

Rapper Fetty Wap has been arrested after punching a Valet during a heated argument at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

According to reports, Wap threw at least three punches during the altercation and had to be held down by a staffer of the hotel in a citizen’s arrest.

Fetty was held down until officers from the Las Vegas Metro PD showed up to take him into custody.

TMZ reported that the rapper was in police custody for a few hours after he was booked for 3 counts of misdemeanor, battery before he regained his freedom.