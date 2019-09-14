Rapper M.I Abaga No Longer CEO Of Chocolate City: Report

A new report has revealed that Nigerian rapper M.I Abaga has lost his position as the Chief Executive Officer of Chocolate City record label.

A source who spoke with Pulse.Ng said that;

“This was after (the) Warner Music (deal) came into play. Audu (Maikori) made moves to come back to the label. M.I. has since left his role as CEO of Chocolate City. He should announce his new company soon” a source told Pulse.

Read Also: Xenophobia: Rapper M.I Tenders Apology For Supporting South African Rapper AKA

M.I was appointed CEO of the label on June 30, 2015. Under his leadership, the likes of Ruby Gyang, Ckay, Yung L, Milli, Koker, DJ Lambo, Kahli Abdu & VHS Safari and Loose Kaynon were signed to the label.