Rapper M.I Abaga No Longer CEO Of Chocolate City: Report

by Temitope Alabi
Mi Abaga release is top ten rappers
Mi Abaga

A new report has revealed that Nigerian rapper M.I Abaga has lost his position as the Chief Executive Officer of Chocolate City record label.

A source who spoke with Pulse.Ng said that;

“This was after (the) Warner Music (deal) came into play. Audu (Maikori) made moves to come back to the label. M.I. has since left his role as CEO of Chocolate City. He should announce his new company soon” a source told Pulse.

Read Also: Xenophobia: Rapper M.I Tenders Apology For Supporting South African Rapper AKA

M.I was appointed CEO of the label on June 30, 2015. Under his leadership, the likes of Ruby Gyang, Ckay, Yung L, Milli, Koker, DJ Lambo, Kahli Abdu & VHS Safari and Loose Kaynon were signed to the label.

Tags from the story
chocolate city, Loose Kanon, M.I, Ruby Gyang
0

You may also like

Tacha twerking unclad

LEAKED: Watch Video Of BBNaija’s Tacha Twerking ‘Unclad’

Geoffrey After Winning MTN Project Fame: “Many girls are seeking my attention now”

Celebrity Stylist Swanky Jerry Wins ‘Stylist Of The Year Africa’ Award

Sola Salako examines Dangote’s cement price cut

Sola Salako examines Dangote’s cement price cut

3 Nigerian Music Collaborations That Were Downright Unnecessary

Woman slams Nigerian men, says she feels sorry for those stuck dating them

Photos: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian become Micheal Jackson, Madonna for Halloween

May D Wants To Give You ‘Love Overdose’ In New Video

Tiwa Savage And Tee Billz Get Mushy Mushy In Public

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *