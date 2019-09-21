Rapper Ycee Showers Praises On Lil Kesh, Reekado Banks

by Temitope Alabi
Ycee
Rapper Ycee

Nigerian rapper Ycee has taken to Twitter to give a shout out to singer Reekado Banks and Lil Kesh for looking out for him.

Ycee who only days ago, revealed how he was scammed by his label who have since failed to thank him for his impact on the label, shared a bit about his life.

Recall the rapper went MIA  a while back, according to him, during this time only Rekkado and Kesh checked up on him.

In his words;

That period everyone was doing “where is YCee?” Reekado and Kesh were the only people to hit me up and ask if I was okay

