Rare Bathroom Video Of Adekunle Gold, Simi Having Fun

by Amaka

A rare video of popular Nigerian musicians, Adekunle Gold and his wife, Simi having fun in the bathroom recently surfaced online.

Adekunle Gold and Simi
Popular Nigerian musicians, Adekunle Gold and Simi

In the cute video, the couple could be seen in the bathroom singing along to a song while Simi playfully tugged on her husband’s dread locks.

The lovebirds, who dated for five years, set social media on fire after news about their private wedding ceremony at the Eko Atlantic on January 9, 2019 spread like wildfire.

Many assumed that Simi would end up with popular rapper, Falz because of the chemistry they both shared in their songs but it was all a facade.

Watch the video below:

