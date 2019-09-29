RCCG Pastor Murdered During Night Vigil

by Temitope Alabi

A Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor has been murdered.

According to reports, the pastor was stabbed to death during a church vigil.

Vanguard reports that the sad incident happened at about 3 am on Saturday at the church which is located on Danjuma Street, off Odili Road in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

A source in the neighbourhood who spoke with journalists said; “The man came through the gates at that ungodly time, stabbed the gateman with a knife he was holding, brushed through the congregation to the altar, stabbed the pastor and walked out with impunity.”

Rivers police spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, while confirming the incident said that “the command is aware” of the incident adding that investigation has begun to arrest and prosecute the suspected killer.

