Reactions Trail Lai Mohammed’s Call For Pardon Over Buhari’s Missing Certificate

by Valerie Oke
Lai Mohammed and President Buhari
Lai Mohammed and President Buhari

Following the comments credited to Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s minister for culture and information, Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react.

Lai Mohammed in the statement said Buhari deserves an apology over his school certificate simply because he graduated some 53 years ago.

Read Also: Xenophobia: Nationalize MTN, Other South African Businesses: APC Tell Buhari

Nigerians while reacting have said that if he would be forgiven, then other public office holders who were sacked for certificate forgery would have to be recalled and apologized to.

What Nigerians are saying:

Tags from the story
Alhaji Lai Mohammed, President Muhammadu Buhari
0

You may also like

Fayose Lambasts Obasanjo Over Jonathan Criticism

Ribadu May Not Succeed As Adamawa Gov – Balarabe Musa

$9.3m Arms Deal: Dokubo-Asari Denies Alleged Involvement, Slams APC, Buhari

PDP, Presidency Slam APC Over OBJ, Jonathan Letters

Why We’re Rescuing PDP From Jonathan, Tukur — New Factional Chairman, Baraje

Why There’s Political, Economic Stability In Lagos – Tinubu

Ekiti APC alleges Fayose, labour conspiracy to halt impeachment

France Pledges Equipment, Intelligence To Nigeria’s Fight Against Boko Haram

Buhari Has Lost His Memory – Fani-Kayode

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *