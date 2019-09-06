Reactions Trail Lai Mohammed’s Call For Pardon Over Buhari’s Missing Certificate

Following the comments credited to Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s minister for culture and information, Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react.

Lai Mohammed in the statement said Buhari deserves an apology over his school certificate simply because he graduated some 53 years ago.

Read Also: Xenophobia: Nationalize MTN, Other South African Businesses: APC Tell Buhari

Nigerians while reacting have said that if he would be forgiven, then other public office holders who were sacked for certificate forgery would have to be recalled and apologized to.

What Nigerians are saying:

If we are going to forgive @MBuhari for certificate forgery, then we will have to go back in time to call back and apologize to all Nigerians that was punished for perjury and forgery etc… Otherwise, it will be an open call for anarchy #SackBuhari — Ngozichukwuka (@VivienNgozika) September 6, 2019

If we are going to forgive @MBuhari for certificate forgery, then we will have to go back in time to call back and apologize to all Nigerians that was punished for perjury and forgery etc… Otherwise, it will be an open call for anarchy #SackBuhari — Ngozichukwuka (@VivienNgozika) September 6, 2019

Lai Mohammed Said, We Should Pardon Buhari For His Inability To Present His WAEC Certificate That he left school 53yrs Ago You see why Nigeria Can Never Make Progress With Buhari In Charge?#SackBuhari #AtikuIsComing — Revolutionary Effa🏐 (@DrEffaB) September 6, 2019