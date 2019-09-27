Reality Star, Khloe Calls Out Big Brother Organizers

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe has called out the organisers of the reality show in what she calls preferential treatment.

Khloe
Khloe

The reality star was initially disqualified from the show last seasom over controversy with her fellow housemate, Kbrule. But she was initially voted back in her by viewers of the show.

Also Read: Your Husbands, Boyfriends, Baby Daddies Have Started Sliding Into My DM — BBNaija’s Khloe Tells Ladies

Watching the events of this season unfold, the former housemate has called out the organisers of the show on why she was disqualified.

Read her post below:

View this post on Instagram

#Khloe calls out Big Brother Nigeria (#BBN) organizers

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

Tags from the story
Big Brother Naija, KBrule, khloe
0

You may also like

Nollywood Star, Bayray McNwizu Attacks Linda Ikeji For ‘Stealing’ Pictures From Her Instagram Page

Tuface Refuses To Respond to Questions On Blacface’s Beef

Emeka Ike Gets His Seized School Property Back

See Naughty Photos of South African Socialite, Zodwa Who Doesn’t Wear Panties

“You can’t eat your cake and have it” – Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus cautions Ruggedman

Olamide Shines at Europe Culture Tour (Photos)

Davido – “No More Music Collaboration Till I Drop My Album”

Funke Akindele’s Series, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ Wins Naija FM Comedy Award 2015

Who Knows What Uche Jombo And Toke Makinwa Have In Common

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *