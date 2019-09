Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre has sparked dating rumors between him and Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson.

The reality star took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself with the Ghanaian actress.

The Ghanaian star had earlier taken to her Instagram to share a lovely photo she took with the reality star which has since sparked dating rumours amongst their fans.

See the posts below: