Well, she is having the time of her life and we love it.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is letting haters know she could care less about the hate being spewed her way as she has again taken to her IG page to share beautiful new photos.

Read Also: ‘I Weigh 70kg’ – Regina Daniels Shows Off Her New Lean Physique

The actress in the photos posed with her step kids with husband billionaire Ned Nwoko. The photos saw them goofing around as they posed for different shots.

See more photos below;