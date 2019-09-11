Regina Daniels Smokes Shisha In Presence Of TuBaba’s Daughter (Video)

Controversial Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels was recently filmed smoking shisha in the presence of popular 2face Idibia’s daughter, Olivia.

According to reports, Shisha usually contains tobacco which is sometimes mixed with fruit or molasses sugar and comes in different flavours such as apple, strawberry, mint and cola.

Wood, coal or charcoal is burned in the shisha pipe to heat the tobacco and create the smoke.

Information Nigeria recalls the controversial actress, who is a friend of controversial rapper, Naira Marley, was spotted teaching her step kids the Soapy dance move despite the criticisms trailing it.

