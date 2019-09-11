Regina Daniels Smokes Shisha In Presence Of TuBaba’s Daughter (Video)

by Amaka

Controversial Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels was recently filmed smoking shisha in the presence of popular 2face Idibia’s daughter, Olivia.

Regina Daniels
Controversial Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels

According to reports, Shisha usually contains tobacco which is sometimes mixed with fruit or molasses sugar and comes in different flavours such as apple, strawberry, mint and cola.

Wood, coal or charcoal is burned in the shisha pipe to heat the tobacco and create the smoke.

Information Nigeria recalls the controversial actress, who is a friend of controversial rapper, Naira Marley, was spotted teaching her step kids the Soapy dance move despite the criticisms trailing it.

Read Also: Davido Admits Chris Brown Paid For ‘Blow My Mind’ Music Video (Photo)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
2face, Regina Daniels
0

You may also like

16 Things Being In A Facebook Relatioship Actually Says About You

Romance – 9 Old Fashioned Date Ideas to Bring Back …

5 BRILLIANT Relationship Hacks The Smartest Women Already Know

4 Reasons Why the Grass Isn’t Always Greener: Comparison is the Silent Relationship Killer

Maurice Ampaw,

‘Only Foolish Men Give Women Oral Sex’ – Ghanaian Lawyer

5 Definite Signs You Are In The Right Relationship

One Eyed-Beggar Uses Charm On Pregnant Lady Charmed On A Bus In Enugu | Photos

See How Much 2nd Biggest Diamond, Over 1000 Carat, Sold For

Police Investigate As Teenagers Get Lap Dances At 16-year-old’s Birthday Party

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *