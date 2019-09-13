Regina Daniels Spotted Smoking While Davido Moves Unconcerned In The Background (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
Regina Daniels
Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has been spotted in a new video smoking shisha while popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido moves about his business without looking at what the beautiful screen diva was doing.

Regina Daniels became a subject of intense criticism, following her marriage to a 59-year-old former House of Representative member, Ned Nwoko.

Read Also: Nigerians React As Regina Daniels Teaches Step Kids Soapy Dance (VIDEO)

She has since gone on to establish a special bond between herself and her step kids as they have been seen on numerous occasions stepping out together.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Davido, Regina Daniels
0

You may also like

Lagos Focus Attention On Tax Defaulters, ‘Sues’ AY And Davido

Having One Girlfriend Is Close To None, That Is Why I Have 7 Girlfriends – Mayweather

Photos: See Asari Dokubo Displaying At Goodluck Jonathan’s Campaign Rally In Bayelsa

Peruzzi

Peruzzi Gives UniBen Post UTME Candidate Strict Condition Before Helping With Transport Fare

Tekno

Tekno In Trouble With Lagos Govt Over Public Display Of Strippers In Advert Truck

‘I Just Don’t Dive Into Any Movie’ – Kate Henshaw On Her Absence From The Movie Scene

Maybe u think am here joking with u

Veteran Nollywood actress Ayo Mogaji loses mother

‘I Heard Banky W Delivered In The Debate, I pray He Wins’ – Here Is What Nigerians Are Saying After The Eti Osa Aspirants Debate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *