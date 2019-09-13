Regina Daniels Spotted Smoking While Davido Moves Unconcerned In The Background (VIDEO)

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has been spotted in a new video smoking shisha while popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido moves about his business without looking at what the beautiful screen diva was doing.

Regina Daniels became a subject of intense criticism, following her marriage to a 59-year-old former House of Representative member, Ned Nwoko.

She has since gone on to establish a special bond between herself and her step kids as they have been seen on numerous occasions stepping out together.

Watch the video below: