Regina Daniels Spotted Teaching Her Step Kids How To Dance Naira Marley’s Soapy (Video)

Popular actress, Regina Daniels, who is a friend of controversial rapper, Naira Marley, was spotted teaching her step kids the Soapy dance move.

After much criticisms trailing the Soapy dance, the Nigerian actress and wife to Ned Nwoko still went ahead to teach the little kids how to do the controversial dance move by showing them to move their hands back and forth.

The actress has continued to show her undiluted support for the rapper despite the backlash he has received regarding the type of songs he produces.

Watch the video below: