Regina Daniels Spotted Teaching Her Step Kids How To Dance Naira Marley’s Soapy (Video)

by Amaka

Popular actress, Regina Daniels, who is a friend of controversial rapper, Naira Marley, was spotted teaching her step kids the Soapy dance move.

Regina Daniels and her step kids
Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her stepkids

After much criticisms trailing the Soapy dance, the Nigerian actress and wife to Ned Nwoko still went ahead to teach the little kids how to do the controversial dance move by showing them to move their hands back and forth.

The actress has continued to show her undiluted support for the rapper despite the backlash he has received regarding the type of songs he produces.

Read Also: Epic Throwback Photo Of BBNaija Housemate Frodd Dressed As Woman

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
ned nwoko, Regina Daniels
0

You may also like

Iyabo Ojo Looking Young And Beautiful In Fierce Pre Birthday Photoshoot

“Perfect Payback For Lecturer Who Failed Me For 6 Years In The University” :- Student narrates his experience

Seyilaw and family look adorable as they rock pink matching outfits for father’s day (See Photos)

Fela Still Appears In My dreams-Fela’s Daughter(Yemi Kuti) Says

Watch Documentary Of Wizkid’s World Class Performance At Royal Albert Hall (VIDEO)

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Commends Nigerian Jollof Rice As He Set To Visit Nigeria

TRAGIC: Yeni Kuti Loses Ex-Husband In Road Accident

Davido shades Wizkid as the later sets to drop EP (See photos)

5 days After They Made A Calabar Carnival Video, Shan George’s Sister Dies In Car Accident

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *