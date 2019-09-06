Reno Omokri Advises Nigerians Patronising MTN, Shoprite, DSTV

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has dropped a message for Nigerians who still patronize South African companies in Nigeria despite the xenophobic attack on Nigerians living in South Africa.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, Omokri said Nigerians need to think deeply if South African government are sorry about the attack.

He then concluded by saying anybody who buys South African product is a part of the problem.

His words:

If you are still patronizing MTN_NG, STANBICIBTC, Shoprite_NG, and DSTV, this is for you.

Think South Africa’s government is sorry about the xenophobia, think again!

You are part of the problem if you buy South African.

See what he tweeted below: