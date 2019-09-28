Reno Omokri Slams Celebrities Commenting On Tacha’s Disqualification

Reno Omokri has reacted to one of the top trending topics in Nigeria today. Tacha’s Disqualification.

The public speaker and lawyer took to Twitter where he called out Nigerians and Nigerian celebrities that are feeding off the disqualification of Tacha online.

Dragging celebrities commenting on Tacha’s disqualification, he also slammed the president and other top government officials.

In his post, he said: “If Nigerian celebrities were as bothered about how Nigeria is governed as they are bothered about Tacha’s disqualification, we wouldn’t have an affidavit president, a technical CJN & a VP academics in @profosibanjo”

