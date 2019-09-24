Residents Flee As Cult Clash Claims Over 12 lives In Edo (Video)

A video currently circulating shows residents of Auchi, Edo state running for their dear lives after a cult clash claimed over 12 lives within days.

According to Punch, a recently discharged National Youth Service Corps member, Irale Obas and four others were found dead on Sunday after the clash broke out in Iyakpi, near Auchi.

Eyewitnesses claimed the killings began after an alleged murder of a brother to a leader of one of the confraternities.

The clash has left many in fear as new reports states that more lives has been taken.

Confirming the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed stated that no fewer than 58 people were said to have been arrested in connection with the clash while arms and ammunition were recovered.

Mohammed also said that an investigation is still on-going.

However, it appears the perpetrators are reluctant to heed to the warning.

Watch the video below: