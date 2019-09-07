Residents Protest, Blame Police As Suspect Escapes From Hospital

Residents of Ikare Akoko in Ondo state on Wednesday took to their protest to the streets after a suspect they handed over to the police, following his arrest by a local vigilante, escaped from hospital.

The Ondo House of Assembly has asked Undie Adie, the Commissioner of Police in the state, and the Area Commander in charge of Ikare Akoko, ACP Razak Rauf, to appear before them on Thursday.

The officers were summoned, following the escape of a robbery suspect with handcuffs from a hospital.

The protesting residents blocked all roads leading to Ikare and accused Rauf of aiding and abetting criminals in the community.