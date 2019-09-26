Respect All Court Orders Or Convert Them To Casinos – Shehu Sani Tells FG

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani has condemned the decision of the Department of State Security (DSS) not to release former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore.

Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

One of the lawyers of Sowore has come out to say that despite the court decision that Sowore is released, he is still in detention.

Reacting to this, the former lawmaker urged the government to follow court orders or convert court buildings to warehouses or casinos.

He tweeted:

