Respect All Court Orders Or Convert Them To Casinos – Shehu Sani Tells FG

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani has condemned the decision of the Department of State Security (DSS) not to release former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore.

One of the lawyers of Sowore has come out to say that despite the court decision that Sowore is released, he is still in detention.

Also Read: Shehu Sani Mocks El-Rufai For Enroling His Son In Public School, Says Its A Political Stunt Towards 2023

Reacting to this, the former lawmaker urged the government to follow court orders or convert court buildings to warehouses or casinos.

He tweeted: