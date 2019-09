A video is currently making the rounds on the internet showing some women of Ijaw Urhobo ethnic group leaving their chest uncovered while protesting over the continued detention of Omoyele Sowore, the convener of RevolutionNow protest

Read Also: Please Free Sowore And Make Nigeria Better Than You Met It: I Go Dye Writes Buhari

Sowore was arrested by the DSS at about 1:30 am on Saturday, August, 3rd.

Watch the video below: