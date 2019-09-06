Rivers State Governor Sends Message To Tacha (Video)

by Amaka

Governor of Rivers state, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has replied BBNaija housemate, Tacha after she mentioned his name during her team’s task presentation.

Governor Nyesom Wike and Tacha
Governor Nyesom Wike and Tacha

Biggie had given the housemates a Wager Task Challenge which was to show love to the elderly ones by developing five presentations which included painting, sculpture, knitting, a poem and a unique special piece.

The idea behind the task was to test their creativity from the first stage.

Team Legends titled theirs ‘Nature’ and showcased a family tree with names of the elderly ones in their lives that had impacted them.

The elderly ones, however, did not have to be only family members, so Tacha, who is a native of Rivers State, used the platform to appreciate Governor Nyesom Wike.

According to the controversial housemate, Wike has impacted positively in her life and given her inspiration to succeed.

This soon caught the governor’s attention as he took to his Twitter handle, @Gov Wike, to reply her saying;

I appreciate the mention and wish Tacha the very best.”

See the post below:

