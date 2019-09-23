RMD, Toke Makinwa, Mercy Aigbe, Others Stun At “Love Is War” Movie Premiere

by Michael
Actors RMD (Left) and Omoni Oboli (Right)

One of Nollywood’s most expected movies for 2019, “Love is War” was premiered  on Sunday and the photos from the celebrities present at the event are all so dashing.

Directed by Omoni Oboli the movie will be out in cinemas from September 27,  as it hosts an impressive list of actors including Richard Mofe-Damijo, Jide Kosoko, Akin Lewis, Bimbo Manuel, Toke Makinwa, Shaffy Bello, Femi Branch, Uzo Osimkpa, Yomi Black, Damilare Kukuand William Benson.

‘Love is War’ premiere was held at the Filmhouse Cinema in Lekki and several celebrities were spotted in their red carpet best.

Written by Chinaza Onuzo, ‘Love is War’ is a comedy-drama about a married couple (Omoni Oboli & RMD) who run against each other for Governorship in the same state.

The movie teaches love, ambition, family and following your dreams.

Omoni Oboli looks all shades of gorgeous in a red gown; Ade Laoye, Diana Yekini, Bolanle Olukanni, Inidima Okojie, Sharon Ooja, Damilare Kuku, Mercy Aigbe, Toke Makinwa, Tope Tedela, Alex Ekubo were all spotted at the premiere.

See first photos of the premiere below:

Omoni Oboli

 

Toke Makinwa
Mercy Aigbe
Dinma Okojie

 

