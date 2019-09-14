Robert Mugabe’s Burial To Be Held In October: President Mnangagwa

by Temitope Alabi
Late Mugabe
Late Robert Mugabe

The final burial date for former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has been announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa noted that the burial will be held at the National Heroes Acre sometime in October 2019.

A symbolic burial was initially agreed on for Sunday in the hilltop shrine in Harare, however, family spokesman, Leo Mugabe, told reporters this plan has been cancelled.

Mugabe’s corpse will now be taken to his hometown of Zvimba on Sunday for traditional funeral rituals and will be laid to rest in October after a mausoleum at the National Heroes Acre has been completed, President Mnangagwa said.

