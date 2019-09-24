Ronaldo Reacts After Messi Named Best FIFA Men’s Player

Juventus striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, has posted a bizarre image of himself on his Instagram page shortly after he was pipped to the 6th Ballon D’or title by arch-rival, Lionel Messi.

The image became a subject of controversy because the Portuguese, who snubbed the award ceremony, was seen in the photo playing with his Ipad while his son reads a book on a dining table.

As a result, he is believed to have intentionally snubbed the award ceremony.

Paciência e persistência sao duas caracteristicas que diferenciam o profissional do amador. Tudo o que hoje é grande um dia começou pequeno. Você não pode fazer tudo, mas faça tudo o que puder para transformar seus sonhos em realidade. E procure manter em mente que depois da noite sempre vem o amanhecer

Patience and persistence are two characteristics that differentiate the professional from the amateur. Everything that is big today has started small. You can’t do everything, but do everything you can to make your dreams come true. And keep in mind that after night always comes the dawn.

Screenshot of what he posted below: