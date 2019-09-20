Paul Okoye Announces New Record Label, ‘Fire Department Inc’ (FDI)

by Michael
Rudeboy Fire Department Inc
Peter Okoye – Rudeboy

Paul Okoye who is also known as Rudeboy has announced he’s setting up a brand new record label, Fire Department Inc (FDI).

READ ALSO – Rudeboy pictured in bed with another woman – Fans react

Taking to Instagram, Rudeboy made the announcement with a couple of photos and the label’s logo.

Here Is His Post:

See Photos From His Post:

Rudeboy Fire Department Inc
Paul Okoye Posing in front of Firetruck
Rudeboy Fire Department Inc
Paul Okoye

While we are excited about this announcement and can’t wait to hear all the new and amazing songs to be released under this label, we are also excited about all the many new acts the label will sign.

Tags from the story
Fire Department Inc, Paul Okoye, Rudeboy
0

You may also like

Sultan of Sokoto warns agianst Benue Killings going out of hand

Notorious Herbalists Who Allegedly Defrauded Victim Of N20m Thrown Into Prison (Photo)

Notorious Herbalists Who Allegedly Defrauded Victim Of N20m Thrown Into Prison (Photo)

Former family friend of Biodun Fatoyinbo how he invited her t spend the night with him

Former family friend of Biodun Fatoyinbo narrates how he invited her to spend the night with him

Angry Imo youths burn down campaign vehicles of Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law (Photos)

Man Claims Strange Thing Appeared From The Sky, During the Catholics Burial in Benue, Shares Photos

“Be Prepared To Remove Buhari In 2019 Even If You Face Threat” – Obasanjo

Policeman killed in community clash

Tboss and her baby

Tboss Confirms Birth Of Her Baby Boy

Adewale Ayuba Beaten up for Arriving at Performance Venue Late

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *