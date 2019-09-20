Paul Okoye Announces New Record Label, ‘Fire Department Inc’ (FDI)

Paul Okoye who is also known as Rudeboy has announced he’s setting up a brand new record label, Fire Department Inc (FDI).

Taking to Instagram, Rudeboy made the announcement with a couple of photos and the label’s logo.

Here Is His Post:

See Photos From His Post:

While we are excited about this announcement and can’t wait to hear all the new and amazing songs to be released under this label, we are also excited about all the many new acts the label will sign.