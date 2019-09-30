Sad Tonto Dikeh Leaves Event Without Her Shoes (VIDEO)

A video has popped up on the internet capturing the moment controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, left an event without her shoes.
According to reports, the screen diva was billed to deliver an address at the Africa Women Conference(AWC) but missed her way, only to find herself at a wrong venue where she was left unattended to.
Upon realizing that she was within the premises but at a different hall, she left angrily without her shoes on.
Watch the video below:
However when she got to the NYEES venue, she wasn't attend to, prompting her to leave, visibly unhappy. She later found her way to #AWC and delivered her speech.