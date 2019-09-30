Sad Tonto Dikeh Leaves Event Without Her Shoes (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
Tonto Dikeh
Popular Nigerian actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh

A video has popped up on the internet capturing the moment controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, left an event without her shoes.

According to reports, the screen diva was billed to deliver an address at the Africa Women Conference(AWC) but missed her way, only to find herself at a wrong venue where she was left unattended to.

Upon realizing that she was within the premises but at a different hall, she left angrily without her shoes on.

The moment #TontoDikeh threw off her shoes after arriving at a wrong event . . There was mild drama today at the International Conference Centre, ICC. #Abuja, as Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, threw off her shoes after arriving at a wrong event. . . The superstar actress was scheduled to deliver a speech at the Africa Women Conference, #AWC, but ended up at the National Youth Entrepreneurship Empowerment Summit, #NYEES . . The mix up stemmed from the fact that both events were to hold at the ICC, but at different halls. . . However when she got to the NYEES venue, she wasn’t attend to, prompting her to leave, visibly unhappy. She later found her way to #AWC and delivered her speech.

