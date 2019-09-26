Sadu Ade’s Child Completes Transition From Female To Male, Thanks Mom

by Verity
Sade Adu's son, Izzak Theo
Sade Adu’s son, Izzak Theo

British-Nigerian singer, Sade Adu‘s child, Izaak, has completed the transition from female to male following the success of a procedure known as phalloplasty. Phalloplasty is plastic surgery to construct a penis.

Izaak who came out as transgender in 2016 during the National Coming Out Day is the only child of the singer from her former relationship with reggae music producer, Bob Morgan.

The singer’s child expressed gratitude to his mother for staying by him throughout the process.

He wrote: “It’s been a long, hard road but we did it. We are coming home.

“Thank you for staying by my side these past six months Mumma. Thank you for fighting with me to complete the man I am.

“Thank you for your encouragement when things are hard, for the love you give me. The purest heart. I love you so much.”

