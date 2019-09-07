Samuel Eto’o Retires From Football

Cameroon legend, Samuel Eto’o, has announced his retirement from active soccer after 22 years of an illustrious career.

The 38-year-old pacy forward began his playing career with Real Madrid before going on to play for 13 other clubs including FC Barcelona, Chelsea, Everton, Real Mallorca, Chelsea and so on.

He made the announcement in an Instagram post where he wrote: “The End. Towards a new challenge. Thank you all, big love.”

See his Instagram ost5 below: