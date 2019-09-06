Sanwo-Olu Mourns Ex-Head Of Service, Rafiu Tinubu

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor is currently mourning the demise of former Lagos State Head of Service (HOS) Alhaji Rafiu Tinubu.

Alhaji Tinubu has passed away at the age of 75 in the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja after a brief illness.

The Governor of Lagos released a statement sympathizing with Tinubu’s family, friends and associates, describing his death as a huge loss to the state and the nation in general.

The statement, which was signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu reads:

“Alhaji Tinubu’s demise came at a time the nation and Lagos in particular needed his wealth of experience the most.

As experienced administrator per excellence, we certainly will miss the late Alhaji Tinubu’s counsel on matters of importance in the state civil service.

Lagosians would always remember the laudable achievements of the former top civil servant, who, he said, served the state meritoriously for 26 years before he rose to become the Head of Service.

We can’t forget the contributions of late Alhaji Rafiu Tinubu towards the professionalisation of Lagos civil service. His quest for excellence and exemplary leadership were hallmark of his earthly sojourn.

We condole the Tinubu family, especially our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wife and children of the deceased and the entire extended families of late elder statesman. I pray that Almighty Allah grant the late Alhaji Rafiu Tinubu Al-Janah Firdaus and grant members of the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”